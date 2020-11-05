Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Chaos erupted in Kangema town, Murang’a County on Thursday morning after Boda Boda riders almost killed each other over DP Ruto’s millions.

Last week, Ruto went to Kangema and donated Sh 2.8 million in aid of Boda Boda riders based in Kangema town.

The youths protested saying the money donated by William Ruto was kept by a few in the area.

The youths asked Ruto to intervene and resolve the issue as they accused the area MCA and some Boda Boda operators of plotting to swindle the money donated by the DP.

Ruto’s visit to the area was not a walk in the park, as some leaders from the same county opposed his tour to the area.

According to the youths in the area, an MCA has colluded with some operators to try and take the money from the riders.

