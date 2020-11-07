Saturday, 07 November 2020 – The internet has erupted after a young man recorded himself doing something unlawful right at the gate of a police station and shared the video online to brag and chase clout.

According to Kenyan law, smoking of marijuana is illegal but this young man broke the law within the premises of a police station in Kericho and shamelessly shared the video online, hoping to become some sort of social media celebrity.

Police have reportedly launched a man-hunt for the stupid dude who had the audacity to smoke bhang right at the gate of Kericho police station.

The video has been widely shared on social media.

Watch the video below.

