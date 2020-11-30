Monday, November 30, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said he is ready to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if the proposal on the nomination of women MPs and the additional MPs is removed.

Commenting on his Facebook page on Sunday, Kuria called on Kenyans to join him in demanding for the amendment, stating that Kenyans cannot afford it because the economy is on its death bed.

The MP mentioned that the BBI as is, Kenyans will have to choose between putting food on their tables, or paying hefty salaries and buying big cars for the 640 Members of Parliament.

“Unless the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill is revised to remove creation of a 640 Member parliament- including nomination of 180 women MPs- me and my house will vote NO.

I urge all my friends and supporters to do the same. This economy is in ICU.

﻿We can’t afford it. You decide if you want food on the table or salaries and big cars for 640MPs. #DoubleDeckerParliament #PunguzaMzigo,” said Moses Kuria.

