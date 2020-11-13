Friday, November 13, 2020 – Mzee Daniel Arap Moi’s family will surrender the control of their logistic firm, Siginon Group, to a foreign company, if the takeover is approved by regulators.

The family sold majority shares (51%) to Turkish firm Celebi Ground Handling Inc, which has interests in the aviation industry.

A report by British firm Kroll and Associates established that Joshua Kulei (Moi’s long-term PA) and Gideon Moi, each own 12.5% of Siginon Group.

Kabarak University, where Gideon Moi is currently the Chancellor, holds 75% shares in the multi-billion logistics company.

Paperwork between Siginon and Celebi is being processed as reported by the Turkish firm’s Project Coordinator, Ferda Yakar, on his LinkedIn page.

Yakar was also appointed the CEO of the firm’s branch in Kenya.

He stated that Celebi is purchasing 51% shares of Siginon Aviation Limited

Yakar is also offering support to the Business Development Department to prepare a business plan for Nairobi and Eldoret Airports, alongside preparing a 100-day transition plan.

Yakar was appointed as the Turkish firm’s CEO for Kenya and East Africa.

Siginon Group specializes in supply chain management with interests in supply chain logistics, ground handling, container freight stations, clearing and forwarding, trucking, warehousing, distribution, and project cargo logistics.

It also provides air cargo solutions in Tanzania and Uganda.

The company also runs Siginon Container Freight Station (CFS) located in Miritini, adjacent to the Mombasa Port, which caters to importers and exporters moving local cargo or transit containerized cargo as well as vehicular cargo at the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST