Wednesday, 04 November 2020 – It was a miraculous escape for tens of passengers after a bus that they were travelling in burst into flames along Nairobi- Mombasa highway.

The bus that belongs to Modern Coast Company caught fire from its underside as it drove by.

The driver was not aware that the bus was catching fire as he drove by.

By-standers in a nearby town alerted the driver who stopped the bus immediately as passengers scrambled to exit.

All passengers managed to escape before the bus burst into flames.

They watched from a distance thanking God for saving their lives as the bus burst into flames, reducing it to a shell.

See photos from the accident scene.

