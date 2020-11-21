Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed why Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been sneaking out of the country this year.

On Thursday evening, Raila Odinga, who is also African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, left the country for the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he was scheduled to launch a major dam and road project.

On Friday, Raila confirmed that he was in DRC to assess the progress being made in the construction of the Grand Inga Hydropower project.

“The Inga Hydropower project remains one of the key infrastructure projects within the entire African Union.

“I had a discussion on its importance and progress with the Governor of Haut- Katanga, DRC, Jacques Kyabula in Lubumbashi this afternoon.” Raila wrote in his Twitter account.

But according to Miguna Miguna, Raila is out of the country to seek medical treatment due to his long battle with High Blood pressure.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, also urged Kenyans to reject Building Bridges Initiative(BBI), saying Kenyans need food and jobs and not the useless document

“How many foreign trips is the doting Conman @RailaOdinga” going to make to recover from high blood pressure before he realizes that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta played him like Nyatiti? Kenyans need food, housing, clean water, jobs, education and freedom; not BBI. #RejectBBI,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST