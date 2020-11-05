Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has offered to give legal advice to embattled United States President, Donald Trump, after he threatened to move to the Supreme Court to contest the November 3 election.

In a social media post on Thursday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, described himself as an experienced barrister and solicitor and asked Trump to reach out if he needed help.

“To Mr. @realDonaldTrump: I am an experienced Barrister & Solicitor in Ontario, Canada. I have received instructions from millions of Kenyans asking me to swear you in as “The People’s President.” Please get in touch so that we can discuss my fees and other incidentals,” Miguna said.

Trump’s path to re-election has narrowed after his opponent, Democrat’s Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and Wisconsin, two swing states that the President claimed in 2016.

With 264 Electoral College votes, Biden needs to win in only one key state to reach the magical 270 votes and claim the US Presidency. The former Vice President is on course to do just that as he continues to lead in key battle states of Nevada and Arizona.

