Tuesday, 10 November 2020 – Youthful Starehe MP Charles Kanyi, who is popularly known as Jaguar, lives a flamboyant lifestyle that every Kenyan dream of.

The flashy MP, who dumped his singing career to become a politician, narrated in a past post on Facebook how he left his impoverished village without shoes and came to the city to try his luck.

Jaguar landed fortunes in the city through music and his life transformed from a poor village boy to one of the richest celebrities in Kenya.

The Kigeugeu hitmaker has paraded his posh residence and urged Kenyans to step out of their comfort zones.

Jaguar posted a photo of his lavish home and captioned it, “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST