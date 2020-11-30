Monday, November 30, 2020 – Disquiet is growing in Meru County over the Building Bridges Initiative report, with leaders grumbling that the region was given a raw deal in the allocation of the additional 70 parliamentary seats.

According to the BBI proposal, Meru, which according to the 2019 National Census had 1,545,714 residents, will get two additional constituencies if the document is adopted.

Its sister county, Tharaka Nithi, which according to the 2019 National Census had 393,177 residents, will not get any seat.

Meru leaders are pissed with the BBI after it gave their Central counterparts the lion’s share of additional parliamentary seats.

Speaking recently, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi stated that they were studying the report and will give the way forward.

But even with that, leaders in the entire Meru are considering rejecting BBI due to raw deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST