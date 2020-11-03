Our client is looking for Merchandisers to join their growing team.

Job Purpose: Meet sales targets and analyse customer reaction to products. Ensure all outlets are well stocked and get the right product, in the right place, time, quantity and price.

Key Responsibilities & Duties

Meet /exceed sales targets assigned

Update all sales activities

Collect sales orders from assigned outlets

Counter check and ensure invoicing matches goods ordered.

Ensure assigned outlets are well stocked.

Ensure proper pricing of goods in the outlets.

Collect and deliver cheques to the office.

Write daily reports for goods delivered for data entry purposes.

Submit a weekly route plan.

Submit invoices to the office after delivery of goods.

Build constructive customer relationships with clients.

Requirements

Diploma or high school certificate

Minimum experience of 1 to 2 years in a similar role.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Knowledge of sales automation system is an added advantage

Excellent customer service

Ability to grasp product characteristics quickly

Good interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to martin@jantakenya.com with the subject line