Our client is looking for Merchandisers to join their growing team.

Job Purpose: Meet sales targets and analyse customer reaction to products. Ensure all outlets are well stocked and get the right product, in the right place, time, quantity and price.

Key Responsibilities & Duties

  • Meet /exceed sales targets assigned
  • Update all sales activities
  • Collect sales orders from assigned outlets
  • Counter check and ensure invoicing matches goods ordered.
  • Ensure assigned outlets are well stocked.
  • Ensure proper pricing of goods in the outlets.
  • Collect and deliver cheques to the office.
  • Write daily reports for goods delivered for data entry purposes.
  • Submit a weekly route plan.
  • Submit invoices to the office after delivery of goods.
  • Build constructive customer relationships with clients.

Requirements

  • Diploma or high school certificate
  • Minimum experience of 1 to 2 years in a similar role.
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • Knowledge of sales automation system is an added advantage
  • Excellent customer service
  • Ability to grasp product characteristics quickly
  • Good interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to martin@jantakenya.com with the subject line

