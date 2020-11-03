Our client is looking for Merchandisers to join their growing team.
Job Purpose: Meet sales targets and analyse customer reaction to products. Ensure all outlets are well stocked and get the right product, in the right place, time, quantity and price.
Key Responsibilities & Duties
- Meet /exceed sales targets assigned
- Update all sales activities
- Collect sales orders from assigned outlets
- Counter check and ensure invoicing matches goods ordered.
- Ensure assigned outlets are well stocked.
- Ensure proper pricing of goods in the outlets.
- Collect and deliver cheques to the office.
- Write daily reports for goods delivered for data entry purposes.
- Submit a weekly route plan.
- Submit invoices to the office after delivery of goods.
- Build constructive customer relationships with clients.
Requirements
- Diploma or high school certificate
- Minimum experience of 1 to 2 years in a similar role.
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Knowledge of sales automation system is an added advantage
- Excellent customer service
- Ability to grasp product characteristics quickly
- Good interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to martin@jantakenya.com with the subject line