Friday, 20 November 2020– Her name is Gathoni Wa Ng’ang’a, a pretty Kameme TV presenter, who is keeping Kikuyu men glued to their television sets.

Besides her charming smile and eloquence, she has a very juicy body.

Kikuyu men don’t switch stations when she is updating viewers on the current happenings in the country.

Gathoni is a prime TV anchor at the Kenyatta Family owned TV station.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST