Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Male governors have vowed to shoot down the looming Building Bridges Initiative referendum if President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, do not change the clause requiring governors to choose opposite gender as running mates.

According to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, the exercise would impede democracy in the country.

He even alluded that it would amount to political suicide.

“Even in mature democracy like in the US, the candidates make their decision on who should be their running mate,” stated Obado during the stormy meeting of governors in Naivasha yesterday.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his Tharaka Nithi counterpart Muthomi Njuki.

“If it is after the elections then it is okay, but as a running mate it doesn’t sit well with us,” argued Njuki.

The governors are expected to meet Uhuru today to strike a deal on the controversial BBI report.

