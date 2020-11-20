Friday, November 20, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed that Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is among many witnesses who have volunteered to testify against Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, in the Sh 1.5 billion scandal.

Through his Twitter handle on Friday, Itumbi, who has privately sued Matiang’i over the scandal, said the CS, who was then Education Cabinet Secretary, paid for the land but didn’t get hold of the title deed.

“Nairobi Governor @MikeSonko has agreed to be a witness against @FredMatiangi in the Private Prosecution case that is now filed at the Anti-corruption court.

” He says records at City Hall show the land is Public Land. “Interesting Fact, even after illegally paying for it, Title bado!” Itumbi stated

In suit papers, Itumbi says Matiang’i initiated the process of compulsory acquisition of part of L.R No. 7879/4 situated in Ruaraka for the benefit of two government learning institutions namely; Drive-In Primary School and Ruaraka High School.

He further stated that the CS ignored the recommendations in the Quality Assurance and Standard Investigative Report that advised that the land where the two government learning institutions were situated was public land and that the two companies Afrison Export-Import Limited and Huelands Limited had no basis to be compensated.

“In the process of undertaking this noble project, the Kenyan taxpayers lost Sh 1,500,000,000 due to the 1st Respondent’s abuse of office, negligence, conspiracy and/or collusion” part of the suit reads.

