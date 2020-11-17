Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Nairobi matatu and Boda Boda operators have finally given in to Major General Mohamed Badi’s plan to decongest the city, after holding discussions for several months.

Speaking yesterday, the operators, under the patronage of the Matatu Boda Boda Operators Federation (MBOF), agreed to the plan that will see them banned from the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and allocated spaces at termini outside the city.

Kushian Muchiri, the federation’s chairman, lauded Badi for including them into the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) plan.

He added that NMS assured them of a smooth transition of the process.

“Badi has incorporated us into the plan and assured us that no one will be removed forcefully.”

“We will be allowed time to organize ourselves as Saccos and we will be allocated stages near CBD.”

“For the first time ever, there will be no confrontations between us and the Government,” Muchiri stated.

The federation leaders condemned the Mike Sonko and Evans Kidero regimes for failing to discuss decongestion plans with them.

They sighted Badi’s patience and willingness to negotiate as a key factor in ensuring the process is a success.

Riders under the Boda Boda Association of Kenya (UBAK) also appreciated NMS for recognising them and incorporating them into the plan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST