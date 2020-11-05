In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (January to March 2021) Industrial Attachment programme.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Marketing/Communication, ICT/Telecommunications, Hospitality, Records Management, Library & Information Systems, Security/Criminology, Business Administration/Management and Project Management, Counselling Psychology, Disaster Management.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years

Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study

Should have a valid introduction letter from the university

Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

Please Note:

The deadline for application is Sunday 22 nd November 2020

All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined below (Application Guidelines)

You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The Authority does not extend the Attachment program

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

The Authority does not charge any fee for this process .

. Monthly Stipend payable 7 , 000 and is subject to applicable statutory deductions

, and is subject to applicable statutory deductions If selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, copies of KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account details.

KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Application Guidelines

Application process:

To view the open job postings click on the tab ‘Employment Registration:

Go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login and then click on the ‘Register’ button to start the application process.

After registration, you will receive an email enabling you to confirm your email address and complete your registration.

Log on:

After registration go to https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login

Key in your username and password then click on ‘Log in’ to access your account.

After successful log in, the system will open the ‘Applicant Cockpit’.

Candidate Profile (To create or update applicant detail):

On the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page, go to the tab ‘Candidate Profile’.

Click on ‘My Profile’ to create and update your profile.

Follow the instructions to complete your profile.

The process will end by clicking the tab ‘Overview and Release’.

Ensure you click the check box on the page to complete the profile.

Opportunities’ on the ‘Applicant Cockpit’ page.

Under the heading ‘Job Search’ click the ‘Start’ button to view all available vacancies.

Click on the Job posting to display the details of the Industrial Attachment position.

To apply for the position, click ‘Apply’ button at the top of the page.

Follow the instructions to complete and submit your application.

Kindly note that all mandatory fields must be completed.

To complete the process of application, click the ‘Send Application Now’ button after reviewing and accepting the ‘Data Privacy Statement’.

In case of any challenge or issues, please send an email query to isupporthr@kra.go.ke Tel. 0709-01-1000

Click here to Apply