Wednesday, 18 November 2020 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has approved the mass production of the locally assembled 7-seater car christened “Laikipia BJ 50”

According to Samuel Njogu, a school drop-out who is the brains behind the new car model that has taken social media by storm, KEBS gave him the green light to assemble the car about two months ago.

He has partnered with Laikipia County Government to commence the mass production of the vehicles.

Njogu said that the cost of making one car is Sh 300,000 and that’s why the recommended retail price is Sh 450,000 for each car.

The car can carry 7 passengers.

Some Kenyans have started buying the locally assembled car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST