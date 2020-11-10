Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report because it will only help President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a tweet on Monday, Karua termed BBI as a poison concoction being forced on Kenyans by Uhuru and Raila to suit their handshake plan.

“The 2010 Constitution which was a rebirth of the Kenyan nation was fought for by Kenyans who had been oppressed by the one-party regime for over 20 years and is yet to be fully implemented,” Karua said.

“We are wondering why it should now be mutilated in such a hurry to suit the interest of the handshake,” Karua added.

She further stated that BBI will simply end up consuming the Kenyan taxpayers’ money and resources yet the people will not benefit in any way since only a few including the dynasties will reap from it.

