Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has said she won’t apologize for fearlessly defending former President Mwai Kibaki during the controversial 2007 presidential election.

Karua’s sentiments came after netizens castigated her for allegedly abetting vote rigging, which saw Kibaki retain the top seat for a second term.

Taking to her Twitter page on Tuesday, the former Justice and Constitution Minister said she owes nobody an apology for supporting Kibaki.

“Absolutely no apologies for being Kibaki’s agent at KICC, a tallying center where Raila Odinga has James Orengo as his agent.

“I do not need forgiveness from anyone nor will ever seek any for being his agent and supporter then,” Karua tweeted.

Karua also noted that the alleged irregularities that she is being tied in were also noted in Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s camp as per the Kriegler report.

“It is a fact noted in the often quoted Kriegler report that there was vote exaggeration by both Raila Odinga and Kibaki’s supporters at some polling stations Not at KICC. Let drop feigned ignorance on these streets,” she wrote.

