Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Chief Justice, David Maraga, has ordered the immediate closure of Nanyuki Law Court after dozens of staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

Through Principal Magistrate, Hatari Waweru, Maraga directed that the courthouse be closed temporarily for 14 days.

“The Chief Justice, through Principal Judge of the High Court, has today authorised the temporary closure of the entire Nanyuki Law Courts for 14 days following several positive cases of Covid-19 at the station,” Maraga said in the memo.

Following the closure, the Judiciary has directed that all pleas and other matters be handled by the Nyeri Law Courts.

On Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in Laikipia County rose to 529.

Sources said already, Nanyuki Level 4 Hospital is overwhelmed by the rising number of COVID 19 cases and county governor, Nderitu Muriithi, has urged residents to wear masks and follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

