Sunday, 08 November 2020 – Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Bi Sandra, is married to a youthful man called Uncle Shamte.

Uncle Shamte is more of a Ben 10 to the aging woman who gave birth to one of the best artists in Africa.

Bi Sandra spoke in a past interview and said that she got married to her youthful husband to have fun and not to get more babies since at her age, she doesn’t have the energy to change diapers.

Platnumz’s mother occasionally shares photos displaying PDA with her youthful husband and in these latest photos, he was pictured carrying her like a baby.

The Kenyan DAILY POST