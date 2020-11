Monday, 30 November 2020 – A Kenyan man has posted an interesting photo of himself helping his wife to perform household chores.

Most men believe that all the household chores should be done by women but this gentleman occasionally helps his wife in the kitchen,

He posted a photo cutting cucumber while his wife was busy preparing the meal.

The photo has left male chauvinists cursing while the ladies praised the gentleman, labeling him a caring husband.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST