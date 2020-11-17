Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – A Member of the Makueni County Assembly has resigned his elected position in a rare political development.

In a statement on Tuesday, the office of Makueni County Speaker disclosed that Kitise/Kithuki Ward Representative, Kelvin Mutuku, tendered his resignation on the same day.

Mutuku made the move in preparation for his appointment as the County’s Clerk.

“The office of the Hon. Speaker has this morning Tuesday, November 17, at 8:30 am, received a resignation letter from Hon. Kevin Mutuku,” read the report in part.

In his elected capacity, Mutuku served as a Member of the Chairpersons of Committees.

The county’s speaker hailed him as a diligent worker with interests in the functioning of the executive.

“Hon Kevin Mutuku was a dedicated member of the Chairpersons panel as the first chairperson of Committees as provided for under Standing Order No. 18 of the County Assembly Standing Orders and as a member of the other Assembly Committees.

“His leadership as the Chairperson for the Public Investments and Accounts Committee (PIAC) will be remembered by this House, the PIAC Committee and the County Executive for the thorough inquiry and investigations on the accounts and workings of the county executive, the autonomy and efficiency of the County Public Investments and utilization of funds,” added the speaker.

The Auditor-General awarded the County’s Executive arm with an unqualified Audit report in the financial year 2018/2019 under his leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST