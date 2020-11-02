Monday, November 2, 2020 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has declared war against Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly trying to divide the Kikuyu community.

Speaking in Kikuyu constituency on Sunday, Kamanda accused Ruto of raising political temperatures in Central Kenya by holding useless rallies.

Kamanda asked Central Kenya residents to desist from falling into the trap of the DP, who is after winning more support before the 2022 general elections.

The nominated legislator termed the second in command as a mad man who moves around a busy market making uncalled for noises.

“There is somebody who has been moving around in Central Kenya as if we have elections. He is like a mad man who shows up in a market. We want to tell him that we will deal with you as we dealt with you in Kibera,” Kamanda said.

Kamanda is among Mt Kenya leaders under the banner Kieleweke team, who are opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST