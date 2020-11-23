Monday November 23, 2020 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, is among MPs who were disappointed after President Uhuru Kenyatta, in consultation with his deputy, William Ruto, suspended the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise.

In a shock move, Uhuru on Wednesday last week, announced the postponement of the exercise to allow for further consultation with various stakeholders to have a non-contested referendum.

Following the postponement, Kamanda was disappointed since he was planning to use the event as a launchpad to his 2022 senatorial ambitions in Nairobi.

Kamanda, who is currently a nominated MP, is said to have spent a fortune in procuring BBI campaign merchandise for the launch of the exercise. He worked closely with Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, with whom he had paid groups to attend the launch before the event was called off at the eleventh hour.

The octogenarian was overheard complaining that President Uhuru Kenyatta had thrown him under the bus after postponing the exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST