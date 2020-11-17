Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – The Education Ministry official who was insulted by CS George Magoha, early this month, was yesterday summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The commission asked the County Director of Education in Uasin Gishu, Gitonga Mbaka, to record a statement on the matter at the EACC North Rift Regional office.

“The commission pursuant to its Constitutional and Statutory mandate is investigating allegations of unethical conduct touching on the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Education regarding an incident that occurred at Langas Primary School in Eldoret Town,” reads the letter in part.

The commission stated that it had reason to believe that Mbaka had information that could be of help to the investigation.

The summon follows a video that attracted widespread outrage where Magoha was captured reprimanding the grey-haired senior citizen before dismissing him.

Mbaka has since indicated that he has forgiven the CS for his actions.

“I have forgiven the CS, and I am focused on serving the country as I prepare for my retirement in March 2021 after over 35 years of service in the Education Sector,” he stated.

Mbaka noted that Magoha was satisfied by the school’s preparations to fight Covid-19, but his mood changed abruptly when the media showed up.

“The officials and I had taken the CS around the classrooms at Langas Primary School, and he was satisfied that there were enough desks, thermo guns and even water points for washing hands.”

“There was, however, change after he saw the media, and turned the focus on me asking why the school was untidy,” he added.

On his part, Magoha regretted the incident saying that nobody was perfect.

However, he dismissed the withdrawal of his human resource authority by the Public Service Commission, insisting that only President Kenyatta can issue such an order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST