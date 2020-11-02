Monday, 02 November 2020 – Fast rising Kenyan socialite, Shakilla, left tongues wagging after she appeared on Tory Lanez’s live Instagram stream and unleashed madness.

Shakilla came to the limelight recently after she claimed that she has slept with top Kenyan celebrities among them Victor Wanyama.

The 19 year old socialite has been desperately chasing clout and on Sunday, her career was boosted after Tory Lanez, who has millions of followers worldwide, invited her to his live Instagram stream.

Shakilla left little for men to imagine after she displayed her bare derriere while twerking.

Watch video.

