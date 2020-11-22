Sunday, November 22, 2020 – A good number of Luhya community leaders have lauded the government for suspending signature collection for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking in a burial in Kakamega County on Saturday, the leaders led by Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, and former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, welcomed the suspension saying it will allow for dialogue on the report.

Washiali said Kenyans deserved an opportunity to speak out and have their views put into the document that will be presented to them in a referendum.

“We have the opportunity of making a more inclusive document that all parties will agree on and will bring unity,” he said.

Malala said that bulldozing the document will only cause further division.

“If we discuss and come up with a unifying document we may end up using only Sh2 billion and not the projected Sh14 billion in a referendum,” he said.

On his part, Echesa said the suspension will allow for a consensus to have a non-contested referendum where all Kenyans will be winners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST