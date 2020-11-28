Saturday, 28 November 2020 – A Kenyan lady has narrated how she found love on the internet.

Narrating her love journey on Thriving Couple KE, a Facebook group that has taken social media by a storm, the beautiful lady disclosed that every time she logged in to her social platforms, she would pray to God to protect her from men who have bad intentions.

In the process of finding love online, she fell in love with a white man.

She described her husband as the most humble man that she has ever dated.

The only major challenge that they have is cultural differences but they always try to work around it.

She further revealed that when her mother recently died, her caring white husband did everything possible to make sure that she got home to give her deceased mother a final send-off, amid the current global pandemic that has interfered with international travel.

Everytime Before I logged in I used to say a little prayer, “God if they have bad intentions or they are violent please don’t let them see me”

I am now married to the most humble man I have ever dated. He taught me not to care what people think and love myself in ways I never thought possible. Our major challenge has been the cultural difference but with every day it gets easier as we create our own culture which is a mixture of the two worlds that works best for our new family.

When I lost my mum he did everything to ensure I get home to bid my mum farewell even with the current global pandemic . I hated putting myself out there but I loved the blessing I found . May God protect all unions here and I pray you forever be blessed

