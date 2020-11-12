Job Title: Loan Officer

Job Grade: Grade 6

Department: Retail Services

Section / Unit: Mobiloan

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Area Lead/ Sector Manager

Direct reports: N/A

Job description

MFS is a Fintech company with a passion for “Transforming Lives Through Financial Inclusion”. We are a market leader in the mobile lending space, having began our journey with Banks and SACCOs in 2014. Since then, MFS has transformed itself into an integrated financial services entity, helping to grow the lives of millions of micro-entrepreneurs across Africa. Generate revenue through consistent delivery of customer, disbursement, and collection targets. Cross-sell Mobiloan Micro Services within My Mobig. Savings, Insurance, etc. Deliver first rate customer service by building strong customer relationships.Conduct proper due diligence and KYC to ensure we have sufficient information to advise customers on suitable products and services. Drive repayment behaviour by lending only what the business can afford, consistent follow-up, maintaining accurate records, negotiating repayment schedules, and setting discretionary limits.

Responsibilities

Analyse your zone and develop referral networks in order to locate prospects for MFS products.

Scout markets for activation within the assigned field zones.

Establish, develop, and maintain positive relationship with MFS Customers by consistent market visits, Partners, Area Leaders, and relevant local authorities.

Present, promote and sell MFS products using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.

Obtain information from loan applicants and answer questions about loan process.

Analyse and assess customers personal and business information to determine affordability.

Ensure close follow up on disbursement and recovery of loans.

Negotiate payment arrangements with customers who have defaulted loans via market visits.

Maintain clear customer records, recording times and dates that the customer was

visited and noting information that customers have received about MFS products.

Provide the business with feedback on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

Handle customer complaints and take appropriate action to resolve them.

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

A good level of general education – Diploma or Degree

Education background in Business Administration or Sales & Marketing

Computer literacy

Experience in a related field working with customers with small businesses

Tangible experience in Micro lending institutions

Self-starter with a bias for action and achieving results

Passionate about closing sales in the Financial Services Sector

Effective listening, verbal, and written communication skills.

Excellent relationship management skills

Excellent analytical, communication, negotiation, and presentation skills

Able to assess customer financial status and advise on suitable products and limits.

Detail-oriented professional who takes accurate and informative notes for customer records and follow proper company procedures.

Team player who works productively with a wide range of people.

Demonstrated integrity and ethical standards.

How To Apply

All applications should be channeled to Hr@mfs.co.ke