Monday, 23 November 2020 – Gospel singer, Guardian Angel, introduced his 50-year-old wife, Esther Musila, a few months ago.

When he first introduced the love of his life on social media, Kenyans thought that the 31-year-old singer was just chasing clout.

But the two have since moved in as husband and wife despite their huge age difference.

The mellow voiced singer has left single ladies green with envy after he shared a lovely photo goofing around with his beautiful wife – a mother of two.

They were holding each other like teenagers in love.

See the photo that has caused a stir online.

