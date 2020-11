Monday, November 9, 2020 – Zimbabwean ‘big boy’ Ginimbi lost his life on Sunday morning after a night of crazy partying with friends.

His Rolls Royce hit a tree while he was speeding, killing him on the spot.

A video of the deceased male socialite flaunting the ill-fated guzzler that claimed his life before the tragic accident has emerged.

This is the last post that he made before he perished in the deadly accident.

Watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST