Tangaza University College is moving towards becoming a full university. As befits an institution of higher learn- ing, we are committed to academic excellence and the personal transformation of our students, both lay and reli- gious. The following vacancy have arisen within the University College and requires to be filled:
POSITION TITLE: Library Assistant
DEPARTMENT: Library
REPORTS TO: Chief Librarian
EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Contract
Position Summary
The Library Assistant is responsible for the provision of information services to support the teaching, learning and research activities of staff and students within the University.
Responsibilities (Detailed JD will be given on appointment)
- Perform original and copy cataloguing of all formats of library materials e. entering bibliographic information of the information materials into the library database to facilitate their identification, access, and use.
- Is responsible for classification of reading materials & assigning information materials their various subjects or descriptors; assigning classification
- Assists in the maintenance of the library’s catalogue, including creation and editing of bibliographic records
- Maintains professional cataloguing standards, including monitoring and staying current with OCLC, MARC, RDA, LCSH,
- Assists with answering basic cataloguing
- Assists as needed with physically processing materials
- Perform other collection maintenance activities including Inventory, Weeding and minor repair of damaged documents
- Assist with collection development and circulation desk activities, as
- Conducts library
- Conducts e-resources training and answers queries when
- Assist in providing information dissemination to all students and
- Must be familiar with the operations of a print journals library: accessioning, listing new titles and articles, display, shelving, and sorting out journals for
- Shelving library items
- Performs other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Must be a holder of a Degree in Library Information Studies,
- Must be conversant with LC Classification system and Koha Library
- Must be computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office Tools
Knowledge Skills & Abilities
- Ability to organize and prioritize own work activities within established guidelines with minimal
- Ability to have a professional and service oriented relationships with College staff, students, alumni, users from other Higher Education Institutions and registered members of the
- Must possess excellent communication skills
- Ability to work with people of diverse cultures and different
How to Apply
Applicants should enclose a letter of introduction, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certification certificate of good conduct and three (3) reference letters from recognized persons/institutions by 13 November 2020, indicating your daytime contacts to:
The Human Resources Manager, Tangaza University College
P.O. Box 15055-00509
Nairobi.
E-mail to vacancies@tangaza.ac.ke
Tangaza University College is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability.
NB: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED AND GIVEN A COPY OF THE DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION. PLEASE INDICATE THE POSITION APPLIED AS SUBJECT OF THE EMAIL.