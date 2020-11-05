Tangaza University College is moving towards becoming a full university. As befits an institution of higher learn- ing, we are committed to academic excellence and the personal transformation of our students, both lay and reli- gious. The following vacancy have arisen within the University College and requires to be filled:

POSITION TITLE: Library Assistant

DEPARTMENT: Library

REPORTS TO: Chief Librarian

EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Contract

Position Summary

The Library Assistant is responsible for the provision of information services to support the teaching, learning and research activities of staff and students within the University.

Responsibilities (Detailed JD will be given on appointment)

Perform original and copy cataloguing of all formats of library materials e. entering bibliographic information of the information materials into the library database to facilitate their identification, access, and use.

Is responsible for classification of reading materials & assigning information materials their various subjects or descriptors; assigning classification

Assists in the maintenance of the library’s catalogue, including creation and editing of bibliographic records

Maintains professional cataloguing standards, including monitoring and staying current with OCLC, MARC, RDA, LCSH,

Assists with answering basic cataloguing

Assists as needed with physically processing materials

Perform other collection maintenance activities including Inventory, Weeding and minor repair of damaged documents

Assist with collection development and circulation desk activities, as

Conducts library

Conducts e-resources training and answers queries when

Assist in providing information dissemination to all students and

Must be familiar with the operations of a print journals library: accessioning, listing new titles and articles, display, shelving, and sorting out journals for

Shelving library items

Performs other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Must be a holder of a Degree in Library Information Studies,

Must be conversant with LC Classification system and Koha Library

Must be computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office Tools

Knowledge Skills & Abilities

Ability to organize and prioritize own work activities within established guidelines with minimal

Ability to have a professional and service oriented relationships with College staff, students, alumni, users from other Higher Education Institutions and registered members of the

Must possess excellent communication skills

Ability to work with people of diverse cultures and different

How to Apply

Applicants should enclose a letter of introduction, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certification certificate of good conduct and three (3) reference letters from recognized persons/institutions by 13 November 2020, indicating your daytime contacts to:

The Human Resources Manager, Tangaza University College

P.O. Box 15055-00509

Nairobi.

E-mail to vacancies@tangaza.ac.ke

Tangaza University College is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability.

NB: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED AND GIVEN A COPY OF THE DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION. PLEASE INDICATE THE POSITION APPLIED AS SUBJECT OF THE EMAIL.