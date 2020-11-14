Saturday, 14 November 2020 – Kante, a reformed Nairobi gangster, has touched the hearts of many people after he shared photos giving back to the less fortunate.

Before the young man ditched criminal activities, he was involved in violent robbery around Eastlands.

The middle-aged man was on Hessy’s list of the most wanted thugs and the killer cop had vowed to send him six feet under, prompting him to reform after most of his gang members were shot dead.

Kante runs a grocery business and he recently went to a children’s home to give back to the less fortunate.

This is how Hessy had issued a warning to him before he reformed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST