Friday, November 6, 2020 – Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Joint Secretary, Paul Mwangi, has responded to claims by Retired Major, John Seii, that the document was hijacked by ‘cartels’ before it was released to the public.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Mwangi poured cold water on the claims and said all the protocols were followed before the document was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Mwangi said all decisions made were fully agreed on by all the members and that it was shocking of him to come up with such claims.

“The allegations made by John Seii are shocking because we followed the same protocols that we had agreed on.

“The protocol was always that after discussions, we would go for a retreat and reach a decision on every matter,” Mwangi said.

“I do not know what the purpose of making those allegations was.

“It looks like the purpose is to add to the trashing of the report,” Mwangi added.

