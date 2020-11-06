Friday, November 6, 2020 – Renowned blogger and human rights activist, Robert Alai, has said the surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the International Criminal Court (ICC) will put a major dent in Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022.

Gicheru, an Eldoret-based lawyer surrendered to the ICC on Monday ending a 5-year hide and seek game with ICC.

He was indicted by the Hague-based court in 2015 for intimidating, threatening, and bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity cases facing Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Sang.

According to Alai, Gicheru could have information linking the murder of former Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo in 2013.

Alai said Gicheru may spill the beans on how Mutula Kilonzo was killed since it is connected to his discussion with ICC investigators who were investigating the DP.

“The story of lawyer Paul Gicheru will be so interesting and might just take many down with it.

“It is now being said that it is connected to this discussion the late Mutula Kilonzo had with local security chiefs and ICC investigators,” Alai wrote on his social media page.

Kilonzo, a revered lawyer and politician, was found dead at his Makueni rach home in April 2013, barely a month after he had been elected as the first Makueni Senator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST