Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who surrendered to International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday, will appear before a judge on Friday to answer charges of intimidation and bribing of witnesses in crimes against humanity charges facing Deputy President William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua sang.

Gicheru was indicted by the Hague-based court in 2015 and he successfully fought against his extradition in Kenyan courts but on Monday, he travelled to the Netherlands accompanied by his wife to defend himself against the allegations.

During the initial appearance hearing, the judge will verify the identity of the suspect and the language in which he can follow the proceedings.

He will be informed of the charges against him and of his rights under the ICC Rome Statute.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this hearing will be held on a partially virtual basis.

Mr. Gicheru will appear by video-link technology from the Court’s Detention Centre.

Gicheru is already in the ICC detention facility at The Hague

The Kenyan DAILY POST