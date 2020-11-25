Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Agnes Wangui, the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s lover, has countered demands issued by the widows of the late MP and listed her own demands

Wangui, who claimed to have borne two children with the late MP, lamented that the amount asked by the widow was outrageous and defended her union with the deceased.

Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga had demanded that Wangui pays Ksh10 million as a deposit fee to cater for mortuary and other expenses as a result of the burial injunction she sought.

Through her lawyer, Danstan Omari, Wangui termed the demands ridiculous as she had only sought to halt the burial for the benefit of her minors.

She demanded that the wives offset all bills including those of the DNA test to ascertain the paternity of her children.

Wangui added that the MP’s estate can finance the costs if the widows were unable as she was determined to secure the future of her children.

“I am still willing to see that the deceased is laid to rest.”

“But after the DNA results are officially presented to both parties as a guarantee that the children will also be included in the funeral program and recognized,” she stated.

She further alleged that the MP had planned to solemnize their union before his demise on November 14, at the St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Her lawyer further told the court that the woman claimed that the MP had purchased land in Karen, Nairobi where he had begun constructing a house for her and the two children.

“He wanted us to be together before disclosing it to his family and had planned to formalize the union in accordance with Agikuyu marriage customs,” Wangui alleged.

