Friday, November 20, 2020 – Matungu MP, the late Justus Murunga, was not an angel after it emerged that he took his family through hell when he was alive.

The flamboyant MP has been accused of neglecting and subjecting his family to a life of penury and squalor before his death last Saturday.

According to sources, Murunga has not slept in his matrimonial home in Nairobi since becoming an MP after the 2017 General Election, and rarely spends time with his wife of three decades and their five children.

Sources indicated that most times, Murunga’s expensive car is seen parked outside cheap lodgings in Nairobi’s Utawala area, along the Eastern Bypass, that goes for as little as Sh700, from where he spends the night with prostitutes.

Before relocating to their unfinished house in Utawala, his family lived in a mabati house in Nairobi’s Umoja estate for four years till 2005.

The family knew he had another woman in Umoja, but have not heard about her since 2003.

“Ever since he was sworn in, he has never set foot in his Utawala house.”

“He lives in Utawala, but sleeps in a lodging with other women,” said one of his relatives who understands his ins and outs.

“His children sometimes bump into him at the shopping centre.”

“When they go to the shops, they find his brand new Land Cruiser parked outside a bar.”

“Naturally, a child who has not seen his father for months will walk in and say hallo.”

“The child will be shooed away with Sh500,” said another relative, adding that Murunga’s children endure the shame of buying sugar and other necessities in kadogo sachets at a shopping centre, where their father is known to be a rich MP.

Just this January, before Covid-19 struck, one of his daughters had issues joining Form Two at a girls’ school in Murang’a County over school fees.

Murunga asked his CDF office to send a bursary form to his daughter, a family insider narrated.

The bursary is yet to be approved even as schools are set to reopen in January 2021.

Murunga’s first-born daughter never went beyond secondary school, forcing her maternal relatives to enroll her for a tailoring course.

His only son went to driving school and is now a gym instructor in Lang’ata estate in Nairobi.

The third-born stayed at home for three years after secondary school, before her mother, who works for a city-based utility company, struggled to have her study for an airline cabin crew course.

“As a family, we are also very worried about his third-born daughter.”

“She has a kidney ailment that needs dialysis from time to time.”

“ The last time the girl was in hospital, the bill was Sh18,000, but the MP only sent Sh1,500,” laments a concerned member of the politician’s extended family, who like others, feared giving out his name.

“At home in the village, he is Mr. Money Bags, but his family sometimes lacks food in Nairobi,” said his disappointed uncle.

Murunga, a Form Six leaver engaged in real estate business besides selling cars from his yard in Kisumu.

Villagers also know him as a land ‘broker’, who was adept at sourcing buyers and sorting out title deeds.

