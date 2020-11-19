Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Flamboyant Kenyan preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has concluded her mission in Nigeria.

For about two weeks, Natasha has been crisscrossing different states in Nigeria to preach the gospel while in the company of the Oracle Team.

Reverend Natasha has been displaying an opulent lifestyle while in the West African County, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

Natasha revealed on Wednesday evening that she has concluded her two weeks mission in Nigeria.

She shared photos cruising with a private jet together with members of the Oracle Team and revealed that the mission in Lagos was a success.

This woman of God is eating life with a big spoon.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST