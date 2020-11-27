Friday, 27 November 2020 – Eyebrows have been raised after a lady was pictured taking photos of Bobi Wine’s supporters when the vocal MP turned Presidential candidate was addressing a rally.

The young lady, who was being guarded by police, is suspected to be a state agent.

It’s believed that the photos she was taking are used by rogue state agents to track Bobi Wine’s vocal supporters.

The state agents use the photos to abduct and torture Bobi Wine’s supporters.

See photos of the young lady who is believed to be a state agent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST