Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – KTN anchor, Ben Kitili, walked down the aisle with his pretty wife, Amina Mude, in 2018 through a lavish wedding that sparked a lot of debate on social media because of their religious differences.

While Ben is a strict Christian, his wife is a strict Muslim.

Their marriage caused endless debate on social media but the cool and reserved anchor told off critics and said that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Most of the attacks came from Muslims, who felt that Amina Mude had betrayed her Islam religion by getting married to a Christian man.

Ben and his wife have been married for two years.

Their marriage was put to test a few months ago when his wife went on a ranting spree on social media and even hinted that she had broken up with her celebrity husband.

She later apologized to her husband and said that she acted out of anger when she went on a ranting spree.

On Monday, the popular anchor posted a lovely photo with his wife rocking jerseys and gushed over her saying, “Home is not a place, it is a person.

“It is when you find that person you want to annoy for the rest of your lives.

“Happy anniversary #Mamake @amina_mude.”

