Friday, 13 November 2020 – Youthful city businessman, Joseph Kori, came into the limelight last year after his wife, Mary Wambui, was brutally murdered by Judy Wangui, a woman said to be his “mpango wa kando”.

Judy is said to have lured Mary Wambui to her apartment along Kiambu Road, where she hit her with a pressure cooker and then strangled her to death.

She then hired a taxi to dump the deceased’s body in a dam in Juja.

Kori was arrested together with his mistresses and accused of conspiring to murder the deceased but he later turned into a state witness.

Not much is heard about the wealthy ‘tenderpreneur’ these days.

He seems to have taken a break from social media where he would post photos with his wife and kids on lavish vacations.

Kori recently resurfaced on Facebook and posted a photo chilling in his posh home and simply captioned it, “Goodnight”.

This man looks just lonely and troubled.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply