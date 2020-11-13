Friday, 13 November 2020 – Youthful city businessman, Joseph Kori, came into the limelight last year after his wife, Mary Wambui, was brutally murdered by Judy Wangui, a woman said to be his “mpango wa kando”.

Judy is said to have lured Mary Wambui to her apartment along Kiambu Road, where she hit her with a pressure cooker and then strangled her to death.

She then hired a taxi to dump the deceased’s body in a dam in Juja.

Kori was arrested together with his mistresses and accused of conspiring to murder the deceased but he later turned into a state witness.

Not much is heard about the wealthy ‘tenderpreneur’ these days.

He seems to have taken a break from social media where he would post photos with his wife and kids on lavish vacations.

Kori recently resurfaced on Facebook and posted a photo chilling in his posh home and simply captioned it, “Goodnight”.

This man looks just lonely and troubled.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST