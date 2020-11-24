Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has accused Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, of being used by State House brokers and conmen to fight political wars.

On Monday, Kinoti, who was speaking at DCI headquarters in Nairobi, vowed to revive the 2007-08 post-election violence cases, particularly the Kiambaa church massacre, which had links to Deputy President William Ruto.

Commenting on social media after Kinoti’s remarks, Ichungwa told the DCI boss to say no to politicians out to use him and his office to play politics with the lives of Kenyans.

“The political circus and shenanigans Kinoti has been taken through by these political brokers and conmen, from Fight against Corruption to now an attempt to drive ethnic animosity in the Rift to rescue BBI is appalling,” Ichungwah tweeted.

During his speech, Kinoti said police have already collected 118 cases from witnesses and complainants which included 48 cases of forceful displacement of people.

