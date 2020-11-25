Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has cried foul after Deputy President, William Ruto, was left out of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures collection launch event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Commenting on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the outspoken lawmaker wondered why the second in command was left out of the important process, yet its proponents were preaching inclusivity.

“Building Bridges for a few or another “Berlin Wall” to protect the privileged?” Kimani asked on his Twitter page.

Impeccable sources said that the DP was left out after he sent indications that he may oppose the document that had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

During the launch of the report last month, Ruto dismissed the document saying the focus should have been on saving lives amid the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Consensus was, is and will continue as our position. Pushing those with alternative/better ideas to oppose BBI is raw arrogance which negates any bridge-building efforts.

“Jubilee MPs only take instructions from the electorate. Our focus must be the ravaging covid19,” Ruto said as Uhuru and Raila watched in disbelief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST