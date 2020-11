Monday, 23 November 2020 – Innocent lives were lost on Sunday night after a matatu that belongs to Embassava Sacco, was involved in a deadly accident along Jogoo Road.

According to Ma3Route, the accident was caused by reckless driving.

The 33-seater matatu was involved in a head-on collision with another bus.

Passengers who were seated in the front seat are said to have died on the spot.

See photos of the deadly accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST