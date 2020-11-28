Saturday, 28 November 2020 – The dreaded under-cover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, is in hot pursuit of a notorious criminal suspected to be behind a spate of robbery incidences in Dandora Estate, Nairobi.

According to Hessy, the middle-aged man has been recruiting young boys and girls in the poverty-stricken estate into crime.

He has vowed that Dandora residents will never see peace.

On the 22nd of this month, the suspected criminal was arrested by members of the public with deadly weapons and handcuffs and then handed over to police.

He was released from custody under unclear circumstances and instead of reforming, he is still wreaking havoc in the estate.

His gang members were gunned down last year.

Hessy has told the young man to prepare for an early grave.

Here is Hessy’s stern warning to the notorious gang leader.

