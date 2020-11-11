Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, has spelt doom for Deputy President William Ruto, as far as Mt. Kenya politics is concerned, claiming the DP’s allies from the region will ditch him come 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Kenneth dismissed allegations Mt. Kenya people were divided, saying there were only differences in ideologies.

He maintained that the Kikuyu nation has just one spokesperson who is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kenneth, Kikuyu voters in his backyard will vote as a block just like they did in the previous elections.

“How can Mount Kenya be divided when the president is from the region and is also the spokesperson of the region?”

“The fact that people have diversity in opinions within the region does not make the mountain divided,” Kenneth revealed.

“As far as I know, the region has one spokesperson; the president (Uhuru), who is there for the next two years.”

“You need to go back to history after every term leaders from the region usually have different views…but come the election…you get the mountain speaking in one language,” he added.

Deputy President William Ruto, has made several inroads into Mt. Kenya with his ‘Hustler Narrative’ as he seeks to endear himself to the vote-rich region, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

