Thursday, November 26, 2020 – A section of leaders from Mt Kenya region have urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to stop resurrecting the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, DCI boss, George Kinoti, met scores of PEV victims who flocked to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi “to record statements”.

Speaking on Thursday, the leaders led by Nyandarua IDP coordinator James Mwaura said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, had traversed the country, especially the Rift Valley, urging Kenyans to forgive each other, which he said they did.

Mwaura said instead of reopening old wounds that had already healed, Kinoti should pursue compensation for the IDPs and go after those who killed off the National Consultative Coordination Committee Board, which was headed by Aden Wachu, claiming all the IDPs had been settled.

“Of what benefits would it be to us, the IDPs, whether someone is prosecuted and jailed or not?” he asked.

