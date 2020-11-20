Friday, 20 November 2020 – On Thursday 19th, it was International Men’s Day, a day set aside to celebrate all the responsible and hardworking men in the world.

While most men didn’t get even a text from their spouses, polygamous Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, was celebrated by his beautiful wives.

Muigai Wa Njoroge’s second wife, Queen Stacey, took to her Facebook page and shared a lovely family photo that excited Netizens.

In the photo, the vocal singer was sandwiched between his two wives.

Stacey posted the photo and captioned it, “Where there is peace and unity, God commands blessings.

“May nothing come in between us in Jesus name.

“Happy international men’s day,”

Check out the beautiful photo.

