Wednesday, November 18, 2020 -A middle-aged lady has threatened to stop the burial of Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, claiming he is the father of her two children.

Through her lawyer, Dunstan Omari, Agnes Wangui wants Murunga’s two widows – Christabel and Grace and Lee Funeral Home stopped from conducting the burial until she is recognized as the third wife of the late lawmaker.

Wangui also wants the remains of the deceased at Lee to be preserved until DNA samples have been collected in the presence of licensed pathologists appointed by both parties.

Wangui said the late legislator fathered her two children and wants them to be part of the MP’s inheritance.

“I have known Murunga for seven years. Our first encounter was in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching, while I was a businesswoman engaged in vendition of beverages and snacks within Sewerage area, Ruai,” she says.

Agnes says shortly after they began a romantic relationship and out of the said union they were blessed with their first child and Murunga rented a house for her in Ruai.

The relationship according to the court documents started going sour in 2017, when Murunga won the Matungu Parliamentary seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST